Little Giant ladders recalled for fall hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Little Giant multipurpose ladders have been recalled because the joints that allow the ladders to bend and lock in various positions can fail.

The recall involves various models of the Little Giant Velocity, LT, and Liberty ladders.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received two reports of the locking pins failing. No injuries have been reported.

Owners should contact the company for a free repair kit.

