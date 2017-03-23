Juvenile struck by car at bus stop, driver flees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A hit and run crash Thursday morning at a Dauphin County bus stop is under investigation.

According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, a juvenile was struck by a car around 7:30 a.m. at the school bus stop near Fox and Maple streets.

The driver of a silver or gold sedan fled the scene, according to police. She is described as being heavyset, in her late 30s and was wearing a black fleece coat at the time of the incident.

Police say the vehicle was last spotted traveling north on North 36th Street from Walnut Street.

Police did not release information about the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to call the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265.

