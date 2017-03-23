Jury to get child endangerment case of ex-Penn State president

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Jurors will begin deliberating this afternoon in the criminal trial of Penn State’s former president.

Graham Spanier is accused of mishandling complaints that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys. He’s charged with felony counts of child endangerment and conspiracy.

In closing arguments Thursday morning, Spanier’s attorneys said a 2001 complaint that Sandusky was showering with a young boy in a football locker room was never reported as sexual in nature.

The state attorney general’s office argued that Spanier knew what going on with Sandusky, but he chose to put the university’s reputation ahead of children.

