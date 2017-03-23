Jury convicts man who plotted to kill troopers, judges

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man who planned to “go to war” with Pennsylvania troopers in York County has been found guilty on all counts.

Howard Cofflin Jr., 57, was convicted Thursday on charges including two felony counts of terrorism, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of aggravated assault, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Cofflin was upset by a protective order and threatened to cut off his ex-girlfriend’s head then kill state troopers and county judges.

Cofflin’s defense attorney in the case contacted police to warn them that Cofflin had obtained body armor and was building an AR-15 rifle.

Troopers said he built bombs from propane tanks, searched “how to kill a state trooper” on his phone, and studied the habits of troopers stationed near his former home in Loganville.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 26.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...