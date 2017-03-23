George Clooney pays surprise visit to devoted UK fan

The Associated Press Published:
George Clooney
Hollywood star George Clooney is surrounded by media and fans as he arrives at a Social Bite cafe in Edinburgh Scotland Thursday Nov. 12, 2015, after accepting an invitation to meet workers at the sandwich shop which helps the homeless 5. Clooney was due to meet some members of staff who were once homeless but now have jobs in the chain of shops which donates all its profits to charity. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) UNITED KINGDOM OUT NO SALES NO ARCHIVE

LONDON (AP) – Actor George Clooney has startled an 87-year-old fan in Britain by showing up at her assisted living facility with flowers and a card to wish her a happy birthday.

The 55-year-old popped in for a chat and a picture with admirer Pat Adams on Sunday at the Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading. Linda Jones, a worker there, posted a picture of herself and the beaming pair on Facebook.

Jones wrote: “The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work.”

A letter was sent to Clooney asking if he could make a “dream to come true.”

Clooney owns a home near the facility in Berkshire.

