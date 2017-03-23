Former colleagues, judges to testify for Supreme Court pick

The Associated Press Published:
Neil Gorsuch
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch gestures as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Lawyers, advocacy groups and former colleagues now get their say on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. That’s after Judge Neil Gorsuch emerged unscathed from two days of tough questioning at his confirmation hearing.

Assured of support from majority Republicans, Gorsuch received glowing GOP reviews but complaints from frustrated Democrats that he concealed his views from the American public. Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge in Denver, refused repeated attempts to get him to talk about key legal and political issues of the day.

But he did tell Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who worried that Gorsuch would vote to restrict abortion, that “no one is looking to return us to horse and buggy days.”

