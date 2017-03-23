Elderly woman, 91, dies in Route 72 crash

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – An elderly woman is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Lebanon County.

According to the Cornwall Borough Police Department, 91-year-old Anna Marie Berry, of Gretna Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 72 (Lebanon Road).

The crash, just north of the Lancaster County line, happened around 1:15 p.m. when Berry pulled her vehicle onto the roadway from the Speedway at 3190 Lebanon Rd., in front of a minivan.

The driver of the minivan was admitted to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with injuries.

The roadway was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes.

