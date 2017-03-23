Defense to begin in trial of Penn State’s former president

The Associated Press Published:
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier walks to the Dauphin County Courthouse on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (WHTM)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The defense is set to begin presenting its case in the criminal trial of Penn State’s former president.

Graham Spanier is accused of mishandling complaints that former football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys.

Spanier is charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of conspiracy, all felonies.

The third day of testimony is scheduled for Thursday.

The prosecution wrapped up its case Wednesday with testimony from two former high-ranking administrators, who until last week had faced the same charges.

Former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Spanier was forced out as president in 2011, shortly after Sandusky was charged with child molestation. He remains a tenured faculty member and denies any wrongdoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s