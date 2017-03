CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man was arrested after police say he engaged in inappropriate sexual activities with a 12-year-old child.

Devonte Montya, 21, of Chambersburg, was arraigned Thursday on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

He was placed in Franklin County Jail on $250,000 bail.

