Celebrating National Puppy Day

Thursday, March 23, is National Puppy Day.

According to the website, http://www.nationalpuppyday.com/, it is a chance to “celebrate the magic and unconditional love that puppies bring to our lives. But more importantly, it’s a day to help save orphaned puppies across the globe and educate the public about the horrors of puppy mills.”

The website has a list of 50 ways to celebrate with your puppy which includes getting the puppy a new toy or pledging to never chain your puppy to a tree or doghouse.

To celebrate National Puppy Day, we’re asking to see photos of your puppy. Post them to the ABC27 News Facebook page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...