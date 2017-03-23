Archdiocese announces funeral arrangements for Cardinal William Keeler

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Baltimore archdiocese has announced funeral arrangements for Cardinal William Keeler.

Keeler, a Lebanon native who was archbishop of Baltimore and bishop of the Harrisburg diocese, died Thursday morning at St. Martin’s Home for the Aged in Catonsville, Maryland. He was 86 years old.

A public viewing will be held Monday from 1-7 p.m. at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore. A second public viewing is scheduled for Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, according to a statement from the archdiocese.

A mass of Christian burial at the cathedral begins at 2 p.m.

Keeler will be buried in the crypt of the basilica.

In lieu of flowers, the archdiocese said contributions may be made to the Cardinal William H. Keeler Endowment Fund of the Catholic Community Foundation, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

