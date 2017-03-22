York City Human Relations Commission finds new home

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – An organization that works to combat discrimination in the city will soon have a new home. The York City Human Relations Commission is moving into the West York Borough Building.

Before, they were just neighbors. Now, they’re a team.

“It’s always a good day when local government can do something like you’re hearing about today,” West York Mayor Shawn Mauck said.

The City of York and West York Borough have joined forces to make sure everyone has a good place to call home.

“The York City Human Relations Commission has found a new home, and will officially relocate to the borough building,” York Mayor Kim Bracey said.

The HRC works to promote public health, safety, general welfare and interest by assuring equal opportunity to all individuals. It helped 153 people in 2015 and 149 last year.

“As hard as it is to believe, discrimination and violations of individual civil rights still exist in 2017,” said Karen Rollins-Fitch, who is with the York City Human Relations Commission.

And they say the calls have gone up. For a while, they weren’t able to take new cases because they didn’t have an executive director, creating a huge backlog.

“We hope that bringing on the partnership with West York will enable us to lighten that load,” Rollins-Fitch said.

The commission has been located at the old courthouse for the last seven years, but now the county needs the space back. The move will allow it to serve West York residents, not just those in the city.

“It is important to me and I know it is for Mayor Mauck that residents are aware of the rights and understand they have a solid advocate in our mission,” Bracey said.

There is no word on when the commission will move into its new home, but Mauck said it will happen as soon as possible.

