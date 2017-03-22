Windy today, quite cold tonight

Temperatures will actually fall a bit today with the winds picking up and cold air charging in from the northwest. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine today, but it will be windy and chilly with highs only around 40 degrees this afternoon. The winds back off tonight and with clear skies, temperatures will bottom out in the teens overnight making for a chilly start early Thursday. The rest of tomorrow continues sunny, but not as windy with highs in the upper 40s.

An approaching warm front will send clouds into the region Thursday night and the chance for some light freezing rain early Friday morning. Temperatures early Friday will hover around the freezing mark, so ice buildup isn’t expected, but there could be a few tricky spots during the morning commute. The good news is that temperatures will quickly warm with afternoon highs around 50 degrees but there will still be plenty of clouds Friday afternoon.

The start of the weekend looks dry with more clouds and highs in the upper 60s for Saturday! Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts this week because we expect several days of showers and drizzle starting Sunday and lasting through next Tuesday.

