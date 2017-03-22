Windsor woman charged with mail and wire fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman who worked as an insurance claims specialist has been indicted by a federal grand jury on mail and wire fraud charges.

Brenda Hilton, 59, of Windsor, is accused of submitting three fraudulent workers’ compensation claims in 2012 that directed all payments to her home address, U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said.

The claims were for approximately $27,728.

Two of the three checks were deposited into Hilton’s personal bank account, Brandler said.

Hilton worked for an insurance company that provides property and casualty insurance to companies throughout North America.

