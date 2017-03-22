Window smashed, purse stolen from Lancaster County home

GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Lancaster County are investigating after someone used a brick to smash a window in order to steal from a home.

According to police, a Salisbury Township home in the 700 block of Dogwood Lane was broken into around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Investigators say the suspect stood on a propane tank to access a kitchen window and smash through it with a brick.

The suspect stole a purse and another small bag that was empty before fleeing through yards in the direction of Willow Lane.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.

