Prosecutors to seek death penalty in slayings of Lancaster brothers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Prosecutors say they’ll seek the death penalty against two 18-year-olds accused of killing two brothers in their Lancaster home.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office on Wednesday filed notices of intent to seek death sentences against Joshua M. Proper and Juan Cristo-Munoz.

Proper and Cristo-Munoz are charged with homicide, robbery, and burglary in the Feb. 19 killings of 61-year-old Leroy Kinsey and 62-year-old Richard Walton.

The notices cite four aggravating circumstances for jurors to consider at sentencing. The district attorney’s office says Proper and Cristo-Munoz committed the killings while committing felonies of burglary and robbery, and the pair presented a grave risk of death to another person in the home. Prosecutors added that torture was involved in killing one of the brothers.

Proper admitted to investigators that he and Cristo-Munoz went to the brothers’ home in the 600 block of Poplar Street to steal money. He said they got into the house through a first-floor window and encountered Kinsey in the living room before stabbing him in the chest, shoulder and neck, the criminal complaint states.

The two then went to the second floor and came upon Walton in a front bedroom. Proper told police that Cristo-Munoz used a large sword to strike Walton’s lower body and legs.

Authorities said a caretaker who lived in the home escaped and called 911 after hearing suspicious noises.

Responding officers found Proper and Cristo-Munoz hiding in the basement. They said the two had blood all over their clothing, Munoz had a knife in his sweatshirt pocket, and Proper had Kinsey’s wallet.

Proper and Cristo-Munoz remain in Lancaster County Prison without bail. Both waived preliminary hearings last week.

Arraignment dates in Lancaster County Court are scheduled for April 13.

