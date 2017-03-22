Police investigating man’s death in Providence Township

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man at his Lancaster County home.

State police said they were called to a farm in the 100 block of Pennsy Road, in Providence Township, and found Hugo Garcia dead inside the home around 2:24 a.m.

Police said Garcia died “under suspicious causes” but released only a few details.

They said they are “searching multiple leads” in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

