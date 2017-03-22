Police investigating man’s death in Providence Township

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man at his Lancaster County home.

State police said they were called to a farm in the 100 block of Pennsy Road, in Providence Township, and found the man dead inside the home around 2:24 a.m.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Troopers were awaiting a search warrant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...