Police investigating man’s death in Providence Township

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man at his Lancaster County home.
State police said they were called to a farm in the 100 block of Pennsy Road, in Providence Township, and found the man dead inside the home around 2:24 a.m.
The man’s name was not immediately released.
Troopers were awaiting a search warrant.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.