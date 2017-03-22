Police: Couple nabbed in drug use with kids in car

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County couple faces drug charges after state police say they were doing drugs in their car with three children in the back seat.

Authorities say Elizabeth and Michael Anthony, both 30, of Landisburg, were using heroin in their car late Tuesday night while parked behind a closed restaurant in Reed Township. After approaching the vehicle, police found three children under the age of six in the rear seat.

The Anthonys were charged with drug possession and committed to Dauphin County prison in lieu of bail.

Perry County Children and Youth Services took custody of the children.

