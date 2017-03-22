Pink diamond worth millions shown in London ahead of auction

By Published:
Courtesy: Sotheby's

LONDON (AP) – Sotheby’s is displaying the startling “pink star” diamond in London before it’s auctioned in Hong Kong next month.

The company says the gem should fetch more than $60 million when put on the block April 4, which would represent a record for a pink diamond sold at auction.

It said Monday the 59.60-carat gem is the largest flawless fancy pink diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America.

Sotheby’s jewelry division chief David Bennett said that the gem’s size and color “surpassed any known pink diamond recorded in history.” It was mined in Africa in 1999.

The company sold the “blue moon of Josephine” diamond for $48.5 million in Geneva in 2015.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s