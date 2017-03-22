Missing in America Project holds funeral for unclaimed Pa. Army veteran

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The family of a Pennsylvania veteran didn’t want her remains after she died. Luckily, the Missing in America Project did. The organization arranged a funeral with full military honors for U.S. Army Veteran Sp4 Mary Morton Wednesday at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

“It’s always very emotional, always. You choke back the tears,” said Brigitte Corbin, region 8 director of the Missing in America Project.

Several dozen veterans choked back the tears for a comrade they have never met.

“Mary Morton, she was a specialist in the Army,” Corbin said. “She was unclaimed, and we as Missing in American Project, claim her and become her family.”

67-year-old Morton served as military police from 1978 to 1981 and passed away last October. Jonnie Hosfeld received her flag.

“The flag of our nation means so much to fellow veterans and myself, and it’s overwhelming and an honor to accept it on behalf of a fallen comrade,” said Hosfeld, department chairman of the American Region Riders.

“There’s a special bond when you’re in the military, and it doesn’t matter which branch you’re in,” said Randy Plummer, program support assistant for Fort Indiantown Gap National Ceremony.

Many branches of the military came together to make sure Morton is remembered. Members from the American Legion Post 109 in Mechanicsburg attended the funeral. They’re expecting to display the flag from the ceremony, as well as a plaque, on their Wall of Honor.

“I’m very glad we’re all here to be her family,” Corbin said.

“With or without family, they will never be forgotten,” Hosfeld said.

Morton’s marker is at the cemetery now. She’ll get a permanent headstone within 45 days. Her military family says they’ll come back here and make sure she’s not forgotten.

