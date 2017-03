LONDON (AP) – The leader of Britain’s House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament.

David Liddington also said there were “reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.”

London’s police said officers had been called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge, near the parliament.

A session of Parliament was suspended after the incident.

Britain’s MI5 says it is too early to say if the incident is terror-related.

