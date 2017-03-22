Marijuana ordinance still not in place in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg City Council passed a marijuana ordinance last July to lessen marijuana possession charges.

Council gave the city 90 days to get it enacted.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse says the police department has been in contact with the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Court System.

“That office is required to put the ordinance into the system,” Papenfuse said. “So the citations that are issued can be properly processed.”

Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter says his team put in dozens of calls over the past several months.

“The buck stops with me,” Carter s

aid. “Maybe I should have made more calls, but just recently I was given the correct information to move the process forward.”

Councilman Cornelius Johnson says that nearly 50 people have received misdemeanors instead of summary offenses, and that could have an impact on their lives going forward.

“We are talking about people who may have problems finding a job,” Johnson said. “They may have trouble finding future housing.”

Papenfuse says they had conversations with representatives from the AOPC and the city was told that their request would be a priority, but there is no word on when the process would be completed.

