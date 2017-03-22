Man who took girlfriend from hospital pleads guilty

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old man who threatened two nurses at gunpoint to remove his girlfriend from a mental health care hospital last summer has pleaded guilty.

Elliott Ravert, of Narvon, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lebanon County Court to counts including aggravated assault, burglary, and criminal trespass over the Aug. 9 incident, according to court records.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 26.

Ravert is accused of taking Alicia Buzzard from Philhaven in West Cornwall Township. Police said Ravert demanded to see Buzzard and threatened to shoot the nurses if they didn’t open a locked unit where she was housed.

The pair were arrested for shoplifting three days later in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

No charges were filed against Buzzard in Lebanon County.

