Lebanon Catholic girls basketball goes for third state title 22 years later

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – 22 year ago the Lebanon Catholic girls basketball team won the Class A PIAA state championship, the second in program history. Forrest Gump won Best Picture, and gas cost on average $1.15 per gallon.

22 years later, Lebanon Catholic will try and win its third state title inside Giant Center Friday at noon against Juniata Valley.

“This is all new for them (the players),” says head coach Patti Hower, who also coached the previous two state title teams in 1992 and 1995, “For us (from 1995) it’s going through some very good memories.”

The oldest player on Lebanon Catholic’s current roster wouldn’t be born until 4 years after the 1995 season. Youth is a forgone conclusion in high school sports, but experience is something that can be inherited from previous teams, as well as what it feels like to win.

“I just imagine how it’s going to feel to win,” added Junior Guard Jasmine Turner, “It felt great to win at district’s but this is definitely going to be ten times better.”

