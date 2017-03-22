Lancaster woman found guilty of helping man who shot toddler

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman who police say helped a man flee after he shot a 2-year-old child has been convicted.

Monea A. Mitchell, 26, was ordered to serve five years of probation after she was found guilty of felony hindering apprehension. Her probation consists of three months of house arrest, followed by two months of intensive supervision, with the remainder served on tradition probation.

Authorities say Mitchell helped Justin Lamar Davis, her then boyfriend, avoid police for months after he was charged with shooting into a vehicle on a Lancaster street, striking a 2-year-old boy in the foot.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin McGarry presented witnesses and testimony that showed Mitchell signed Davis, into hotels – using an alias – and provided him transportation while intentionally misleading police.

While ordering sentence, President Judge Reinaker lamented over individuals who refuse to cooperate with police, and in some instances, work against them.

“They are criticized routinely for not being able to solve crimes,” Reinaker said. “Yet, people in communities aren’t willing to step forward and assist them in doing so.”

President Judge Reinaker asked Mitchell for an explanation.

“I’ve never been in a situation like this in my life. I didn’t know what my position was supposed to be,” Mitchell said. “I know that a kid being hurt is serious. I just didn’t know really what was going on.”

Mitchell was not at the shooting scene.

Davis was arrested in July 2015. Last year, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was ordered to serve 5 to 12 years in prison.

