Hatching of eaglets brings bird watchers to Codorus State Park

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two eaglets hatching at Codorus State Park brought out a lot of bird watchers on Tuesday.

The eggs arrived at the bald eagle’s nest in February. After weeks of waiting, the first eaglet hatched on Monday and the second hatched the next day.

If all goes well, the baby eagles should begin walking in the nest in about six or seven weeks, and will then begin to fly in about three months.

Last year wasn’t a good one for the beloved bald eagles. One egg never hatched. A second eaglet hatched but died two days later.

Regular eagle watchers at the park are now hoping 2017 treats the eagles better.

“They both seem really strong. They’re both very loud and vocal,” said Karen Lippy, who has been watching birds at the park for more than 30 years. “There’s plenty of fish in the sea here, plenty of rabbits and groundhogs for them to eat, so everything is here they need to thrive and survive.”

You can follow the eaglets’ progress at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s live eagle cam.

