Harrisburg police to start issuing citations for marijuana possession on Thursday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse announced Wednesday afternoon that starting Thursday city police will begin issuing citations for summary offenses for possession of marijuana.

According to Papenfuse, training for police officers has started and it will take at least a week before all officers are trained.

Under an ordinance passed by Harrisburg City Council last July, anyone caught by police in possession of a small amount of pot will receive a $75 fine. Anyone caught smoking pot will receive a $150 fine.

A misdemeanor charge will be filed for anyone who commits a third offense in five years.

Police still have an option to charge someone with misdemeanor possession for a first offense.

Papenfuse took to Twitter Wednesday to thank the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts for helping to expedite the process.

Police officers will begin issuing citations for marijuana possession in Harrisburg tomorrow. Thanks AOPC for helping expedite this process! https://t.co/MfaltgaOuP — Eric Papenfuse (@EricPapenfuse) March 22, 2017

He also said in a release that the ordinance allows police to focus on “more serious issues, such as the epidemic of gun violence.”

