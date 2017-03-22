Harrisburg council, sub shop team up to help fire victims

Mark Hall Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg City Councilman Cornelius Johnson helped launch “Citywide Call to Action,” an effort to help families affected by fires that recently ripped through row homes on Lexington and Walnut streets.

Mother’s Subs on North Second Street is accepting donations. People are asked to bring toiletries, clothing, non-perishable food items and gift cards.

Ashanti Hughes and Savannah Dominick died as a result of their injuries in the March 10 fire on Lexington Street.

Harrisburg Fire Lt. Dennis Devoe died from his injuries after his vehicle was struck by another car while he was responding to the fire.

Sub shop owner Victor Warke says when he was asked to take part in the collection effort, he didn’t hesitate.

“We are a part of this community,” Warke said. “We want to do what we can to help those who have lost everything.”

Donations can be dropped off at the restaurant at 2101 N. Second St. from 6-8:30 p.m on Wednesday.

