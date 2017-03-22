Free health and wellness expo coming to Harrisburg next month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Asian Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania is presenting and wellness expo and you are invited.

The expo is offering interactive workshops and presentations covering advancements in healthcare from weight management, to robotic surgery, pain and stem cell therapy.

Free screenings will also be available for cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and more.

Check out live cooking workshops, fitness equipment demonstrations as well as wellness workshops from yoga to acupuncture.

There will be door prizes throughout the day.

The free Health and Wellness Expo, sponsored by PinnacleHealth is Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. inside Harrisburg Area Community College’s gymnasium.

For more information on AIACPA, visit http://www.aiacpa.org/#/.

