Former Penn State president’s criminal trial set to resume

Associated Press Published:
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier walks to the Dauphin County Courthouse on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (WHTM)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The criminal trial of Penn State’s former president on felony child endangerment charges is set to resume, with two of his former top lieutenants among those who could take the stand.

Seven people are on the prosecution’s witness list and could testify Wednesday, as Graham Spanier’s (SPAN’-yurz) trial in Harrisburg continues.

They include former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley. They had faced the same charges before pleading guilty last week to a misdemeanor child endangerment count.

The charges stem from the three men’s response to a 2001 complaint by a graduate assistant coach that Jerry Sandusky had abused a boy in a team shower.

Eight people testified Tuesday including the former director of a charity for children, where Sandusky met many of his victims.

