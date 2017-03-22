Former administrators testify at trial of ex-Penn State president

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two former Penn State administrators say they should have done more following a 2001 complaint that Jerry Sandusky was seen with a boy in a team shower.

Former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz testified Wednesday at the trial of ex-university president Graham Spanier.

Curley told jurors he pleaded guilty last week to a charge of endangering the welfare of children because he felt like he should have done more.

Schultz said he felt he had been deficient in not personally reporting the incident to police and child welfare authorities. He told the jury he believed that state welfare officials had been informed until 2011, after Sandusky’s arrest.

Curley testified that Spanier was told of a 2001 complaint by graduate assistant coach Mike McQueary. He said Spanier approved a plan to talk to Sandusky about it the incident, report it to Sandusky’s charity for children, and possibly notify child welfare authorities.

He admitted that no one to his knowledge reported the incident to state officials or police.

Both men denied the coaching assistant, Mike McQueary, or Joe Paterno told them the shower incident was sexual in nature. McQueary testified Tuesday he told university leaders he saw Sandusky molest the boy.

Jurors in the Dauphin County courtroom also heard testimony from a man who says he was sexually abused by Sandusky in 2002.

Prosecutors say Sandusky’s abuse of young boys was allowed to continue because the administrators mishandled complaints.

