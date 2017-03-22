Former administrator takes stand at trial of ex-Penn State president

By Published: Updated:
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier walks to the Dauphin County Courthouse on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (WHTM)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Penn State University athletic director Tim Curley has begun testifying against his former boss.

Curley took the stand Wednesday at the trial of former Penn State president Graham Spanier.

Former university vice president Gary Schultz is also on the prosecution’s witness list and could testify later this afternoon.

Prosecutors say Spanier endangered children by mishandling complaints that former football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys.

Curley and Schultz pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment.

