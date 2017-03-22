Etters man charged with fleeing police

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Etters man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a motorcyle chase last week in Cumberland County.

State police say 23-year-old Dylan Deleon was operating a Harley Davidson when he was pulled over on March 12 along Interstate 81 North.

During the traffic stop, Deleon reportedly took off, accelerating to speeds of up to 110 mph. He then took the exit ramp for Route 581 East. That’s where police say he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident.

Deleon’s list of charges includes fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and related charges.

Both state police and Hampden Twp. police assisted in the arrest.

