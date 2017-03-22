Escaped inmates captured in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two inmates were arrested in Carlisle after escaping from Franklin County Prison work release.

Police said Jason Bechtel and Scott Kint Jr. failed to return to the prison Tuesday after a job interview in Carlisle.

When officers spotted the pair in the 1100 block of Ritner Highway, in the area of the Dickinson College athletic fields, police said Bechtel and Kint fled behind a fitness center and across the railroad tracks.

Officers searched for the pair for over an hour before a police dog found them hiding under a tarp covering a boat at a storage facility in the 800 block of Newville Road, in North Middleton Township.

Both were charged with escape and returned to Franklin County Prison.

