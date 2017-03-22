Barletta says he doesn’t support GOP health care plan

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote Thursday on the Republican-backed health care bill.

President Donald Trump spent the day Tuesday rallying support on Capitol Hill, meeting with GOP lawmakers behind closed doors.

Republican Congressman Lou Barletta, who represents parts of Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties, released a statement saying he does not support the health care bill.

“I am concerned that the bill lacks sufficient safeguards for verifying whether or not an individual applying for health care tax credits is lawfully in this country and eligible to receive them,” Barletta said.

