Barletta now says he’ll vote for GOP health care overhaul

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Republican Congressman Lou Barletta now says he’ll vote for the GOP health care overhaul bill.

Barletta, whose 11th congressional district includes parts of Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties, said his concerns were met while meeting Tuesday night with President Donald Trump and House Speak Paul Ryan.

Barletta said in a statement Monday that he couldn’t support the bill in its current form because it lacked safeguards for verifying whether people applying for health care tax credits are legal residents.

The congressman said Trump gave his full support to his pending legislation denying health care tax credits to illegal immigrants, and Ryan promised to bring the bill to the House floor for a vote.

