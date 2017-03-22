15+ hours into repairing sewer line collapse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -A sewer line collapsed Tuesday afternoon at State Street and Susquehanna Street causing a large hole to open in the street. The chaos began around lunchtime near the Capitol steps Tuesday when a charter bus was at a standstill and partially collapsed into the ground. None of the 65 passengers on board were injured but they were startled.

Capital Region Water crews said the hole will be fixed by Wednesday evening. When the earth first opened up Tuesday the hole was 15 feet long and 7 feet wide but as of Wednesday morning the hole was 30 feet long and 10 feet wide as crews had to make the whole bigger so they could work on the issue. In that 15 foot deep hole are sewer pipes and a Verizon line. Verizon showed up to the scene at 6:30am Wednesday to begin tending to their lines and wires.

When Verizon is done CRW said they will fill the hole with stones and lay a temporary pavement on top. CRW crews say drivers and residents that use State Street regularly should not worry about another collapse as they believe this was an isolated incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...