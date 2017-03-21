Vehicles damaged in afternoon police pursuit in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple vehicles were damaged Tuesday afternoon as a police pursuit came to an end in Dauphin County.

A state police trooper responded around 1:20 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Skyline Family Restaurant on Allentown Boulevard (Route 22) in West Hanover Township.

According to a state police report, the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day and left the restaurant at a high rate of speed.

The responding trooper pursued the vehicle westbound on Allentown Boulevard.

The pursuit ended where the roadway intersects with Blue Ribbon Avenue as the stolen vehicle crashed into multiple other vehicles.

A 29-year-old New York, New York woman was taken into custody. She has not been identified by name and charges against her were not immediately announced by police.

No injuries were reported in a release from state police.

