Testimony in ex-Penn State president’s trial probes response to Sandusky complaints

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of former Penn State University president Graham Spanier, accused of mishandling sexual abuse complaints against former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Attorneys questioned witnesses into the evening at the Dauphin County courthouse, re-examining testimony previously heard from those involved in Sandusky’s original trial five years ago.

The state attorney general’s office is trying to show that top administrators under Spanier heard directly about the allegations from witnesses and police and that as their boss, he did, too.

In opening statements, deputy attorney general Patrick Schulte said “evil in the form of Jerry Sandusky was allowed to run wild” because Spanier didn’t do more to report Sandusky’s actions to authorities.

Defense attorney Sam Silver called it a “judgement call” that was made with information available at the time, and it would be up to jurors to decide if that decision was criminal.

Dauphin County prosecutor Fran Chardo, who is not involved in the case but has followed the Sandusky saga and provided analysis for ABC27 in the past, said that could be a tough sell legally.

“Judgement calls become crimes all the time,” he said. “You can’t say, ‘Well, I was just making a decision.’ Doesn’t work that way. People can say, ‘Well, I was just making a decision when I shot this person.’ It doesn’t work that way. ‘It was a judgement call.’ Doesn’t work that way.”

Former assistant coach Mike McQueary testified Tuesday afternoon, telling the jury about walking in on Sandusky and a young boy naked together in Penn State’s showers in 2001.

He told the jury he met with his father, John McQueary, and family friend Jon Dranov — both of whom also testified Tuesday — and together they decided he should tell head coach Joe Paterno, which he did the next day.

Witnesses testified former PSU administrators Tim Curley and Gary Schultz also knew about McQueary’s complaints.

In email exchanges between Penn State police, Curley (then the athletic director) and Schultz (then a senior vice president), prosecutors showed the officials were aware of the first reported shower incident in 1998, but that an investigation found no evidence of sexual abuse or wrongdoing on the part of Sandusky.

Both Curley and Schultz faced similar charges to Spanier’s until they pleaded guilty last week to lesser misdemeanors. Both are expected to testify against their former boss.

“They were inside these discussions and this has been charged as a conspiracy,” Chardo said. “And, you know, having members of that consipiracy, that alleged conspiracy, testify, that’s important.”

On defense cross-examination, witnesses said they didn’t contact Spanier directly except for an email exchange the state pointed to that he was copied on in 1998.

They also said he didn’t interfere with or prevent them from reporting it elsewhere.

