Target revamps stores for those in a rush, those who ramble

NEW YORK (AP) – In a move to bring shoppers back to its stores, Target is embarking on an ambitious redesign aimed at helping people who need to dash in for milk to get out quickly while encouraging those who want to wander the aisles to linger.

The new layout was unveiled by CEO Brian Cornell in Las Vegas Monday. It will feature a separate entrance and 10-minute parking for shoppers looking to pick up an online order or some essentials. New center aisles will be curved rather than squared off, to inspire people to explore. That’s according to Mark Schindele, senior vice president of Target Properties. LED track lighting will replace fluorescent fixtures, and brand boutiques meant to replicate a specialty-store feel will showcase rotating looks.

The first of the redesigned stores will open in suburban Houston this fall.

