Students arrested after fight at Dauphin County Technical School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two girls were arrested after a fight Tuesday morning at Dauphin County Technical School.

Lower Paxton Township police said someone alerted the school resource officer to a fight in a hallway around 7:45 a.m. The officer found the girls fighting. Teachers and a Dauphin County juvenile probation officer helped to break up the fight.

While breaking up the fight, one of the girls hit a teacher in the face.

Both girls were arrested and booked at Dauphin County Booking Center.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Both girls are charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. The girl who hit the teacher is also charged with aggravated assault.

