Shippensburg University offers courses for high school students at less than half the price

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new program at Shippensburg University offers college credits to nearby high school students for less than half the real price.

The courses are $100 per credit, which is a 64 percent discount.

Shippensburg High School junior, Erin Lee, is already signed up.

“I know a lot of kids that have to take an extra semester, and I really don’t want to do that,” Lee said. “I want to get out in maximum four years and not accumulate a lot of debt.”

According to a study by Student Loan Hero, almost three in every four students graduate in debt.

“Our students and their parents are struggling, and we’re definitely a microcosm of what’s happening across the state, across the nation,” Michele Dubbs, Shippensburg high school’s guidance counselor, said.

The Dean of Admissions at Shippensburg University has a new plan to help.

“It’s about saving money,” Jennifer Houghie said. “Reducing debt that students have coming out of college. It’s about success.”

High school students can apply to take transferable college courses for less than half the price, which is about $450 per class. They can attend classes at night or during school hours if their high school allows.

“The students can get fostered help, while they’re still in high school,” Dubbs said. “We can hep them see that they can do it.”

Lee is looking forward to getting ahead in both course load and finances.

“It’s definitely a relief,” she said.

The program begins in the fall. Students can apply now.

