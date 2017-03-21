Salvation Army Harrisburg Honors Heroes

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Salvation Army Harrisburg is hosting its Annual Civic Event on April 25 at the Radisson in Camp Hill.

The Celebration of Service will honor local fire, police, and emergency services responders, for their dedication to the community.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Daniel Rodriguez, member of the New York Tenors who is also known as the “9/11 NYPD Singing Policeman”. Rodriguez will share his memories of that September day in 2001.

Before the Civic Event, children from The Salvation Army youth programs will participate in a “Pathways to Service” Career Exploration workshop involving The Dauphin County Crisis Response team, Harrisburg Fire Department, Penn State Life Lion Critical Care Transport, Pennsylvania State Police Forensics and Harrisburg Police K9 Unit.

The money raised from the Civic Event supports local Salvation Army emergency services and education programs.

More sponsors are needed. To learn more about The Salvation Army and the Civic Event, click here.

