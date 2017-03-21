Researchers visit black bear den

PORTAGE, Pa. (WHTM) — With the arrival of spring, researchers with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are conducting field studies on the black bear population.

On Monday, a group led by PGC Black Bear Biologist Mark Ternent identified an active den site in a remote section of Cambria County. Using data collected through a radio collar attached to a mature breeding-age sow several years ago, the team honed in on the current den believed to contain newly born cubs.

Using tranquilizer dart pistols, researchers entered the forest on foot, and successfully located the adult bear without startling the animal.

“We were able to sedate the mother very easily,” said Ternent. “It only took about five minutes. One dart and the mother was asleep.”

With the sedated sow under the care of a wildlife veterinarian, Ternent and his team removed three tiny black bear cubs from the den. The single female and two male cubs seemed healthy, and moved on to undergo a basic prenatal exam.

“This cub is about eight weeks old,” says Ternent, holding one of the male cubs. “But it was actually born at about eight ounces. So if it weighs in the neighborhood of four pounds right now, only eight weeks ago it weighed less than half a pound. So they grow very quickly in the den.”

Along with a check of the cubs’ heartbeats, researchers will collect data on their sex and weight, as well as examine their mouths and collect a blood sample. Each bear cub will also receive a numbered tag in each ear.

“And then we can follow that animal for the rest of its life,” adds Ternent. “We learn things about dispersal, how far away are these tags received in the future. We learn things about survival. We learn things about sex ratio of the litter, and all these types of things are part of why we’re here today. Pennsylvania’s bear population in the 1970’s was less than 5,000 bears. Today, we have 20,000 bears. So, our population has quadrupled in 35 years.”

While a small group of journalists and community members invited along for the trip take turns holding cubs, the sow is also also undergoing an exam. She is lying peacefully in her den, which is essentially an above ground nest nestled beneath a pile of downed trees covered mostly by snow.

“We’re changing the radio collar, adjusting the fit,” says Ternent. “Making sure her ear tags are present, that she hasn’t lost any.”

Along with examining the sow’s paws, mouth and teeth, a blood sample will also be collected. The sample will later be tested for a number of diseases affecting bears, including mange.

After exams are complete and data is collected, the bears are returned one at a time to the den. Carefully, each cub is placed under the heavy fur of its mother where they immediately relax.

“Sometimes the cubs will begin nursing just as we leave,” says Ternent. “These bears will be back to uninterrupted hibernation by morning.”

