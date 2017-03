YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in York City.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, the scene is in the 900 block of East Princess Street.

The incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m.

No other information has been released.

