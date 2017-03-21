Polaris recalls Sportsman ATVs for fire, burn hazards

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Polaris is recalling nearly 20,000 all-terrain vehicles because a heat shield can melt, posing burn and fire hazards to riders.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received reports of nearly 800 incidents, including reports of warped, melted or burned side panels, 47 fires, and four minor burn injuries.

The recall involves all model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman 850 and 1000 ATVs.

In 2015 Sportsman 1000 ATVs, the exhaust springs can stretch and damage the exhaust seal, which can result in exhaust leaks and pose burn and fire hazards.

Owners should contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

