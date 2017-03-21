Pa. House passes bill requiring inmates to pay restitution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House of Representatives has passed legislation that would force prison inmates to pay restitution to their victims.

House Bill 285 would require mandatory deductions from inmate wages and deposits made to personal accounts. Twenty-five percent of wages and 50 percent of deposits from outside sources would go toward restitution, costs, fees and other court-ordered obligations.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Todd Stephens (R-Montgomery), said current law authorizes but does not require such deductions.

“We have inmates in Pennsylvania who spend millions of dollars at the prison commissary for leisure items like TVs while their victims go unpaid,” Stephens said in a statement. “My bill would require victims to be paid first.”

Stephens said from 2010 through November 2012, Pennsylvania ordered defendants to pay more than $434 million in restitution, but victims ended up with only about $50 million.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

