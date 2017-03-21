Opening statements expected today in Graham Spanier trial

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Opening statements are expected today in the trial of Graham Spanier, former Penn State University President.

Spanier faces three felony charges related to his handling of complaints made against Jerry Sandusky. The state argues Spanier’s lack of action enabled Sandusky to continue sexually abusing boys. Spanier denies any wrongdoing.

On the witness list for the prosecution are Tim Curley and Gary Schultz, two top former administrators also ousted in the Sandusky fallout. They had faced similar child endangerment charges but entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges last week.

The trial is expected to focus on a report made by Mike McQueary, a then graduate assistant, who reported he saw Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in a Penn State shower in 2001. McQueary claims he made that report to Joe Paterno, and later to Curley and Schultz. Email evidence suggests Spanier was also in the loop.

On Monday, five men and seven women were chosen for the jury. Four alternates need to be seated before statements begin.

The trial is expected to last through the week and possibly into next week.

