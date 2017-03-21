Opening statements expected today in Graham Spanier trial

By Published:
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier walks to the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, March 20, 2017. Spanier faces charges that he failed to report suspected child sex abuse in the last remaining criminal case in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Opening statements are expected today in the trial of Graham Spanier, former Penn State University President.

Spanier faces three felony charges related to his handling of complaints made against Jerry Sandusky. The state argues Spanier’s lack of action enabled Sandusky to continue sexually abusing boys. Spanier denies any wrongdoing.

On the witness list for the prosecution are Tim Curley and Gary Schultz, two top former administrators also ousted in the Sandusky fallout. They had faced similar child endangerment charges but entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges last week.

The trial is expected to focus on a report made by Mike McQueary, a then graduate assistant, who reported he saw Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in a Penn State shower in 2001.  McQueary claims he made that report to Joe Paterno, and later to Curley and Schultz.  Email evidence suggests Spanier was also in the loop.

On Monday, five men and seven women were chosen for the jury. Four alternates need to be seated before statements begin.

The trial is expected to last through the week and possibly into next week.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s