Most electronics being banned on certain U.S.-bound flights

Microsoft Surface Pro 4
This Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015, image provided by Microsoft shows the Surface Pro 4 at a Windows 10 Devices Event, in New York. With the new Surface Pro 4, typing on a Microsoft tablet finally feels like typing on a regular laptop. (Mark Von Holden/Microsoft via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. government is temporarily barring passengers on certain nonstop U.S.-bound flights from eight Middle Eastern and North African countries from bringing laptops, iPads, cameras and some other electronics in carry-on luggage. The policy goes into effect starting Tuesday.

The ban was revealed in statements from Royal Jordanian Airlines and the official news agency of Saudi Arabia.

A U.S. official said the ban will apply to nonstop flights to the U.S. from 10 airports in eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa. The official did not name the airports or the countries. The official was not authorized to disclose the details of the ban ahead of a public announcement and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

